Terrorist infiltration warnings were sent Tuesday evening to the community of Paran in southern Israel, after suspicions arose of an infiltration from Jordan.

According to estimates, about ten suspects crossed the border. It is believed that two of them intentionally infiltrated into Israeli territory, while eight others - Jordanian security personnel - chased after them and crossed the border into Israel during the pursuit.

As part of the operational activity, special IDF units were dispatched to the scene. The IDF blocked routes in the Paran area and the Menuha Junction, and conducted extensive searches to locate the suspects and assess the nature of the incident.

Later, the police announced that "the suspicion of a security incident in the Arava has been ruled out." Following this, it was reported that the entry and exit to and from the city of Eilat were reopened to traffic.

Arava Regional Council Director-General Noa Brown said that the Council is in direct contact with security officials and will inform residents of developments. At this stage, no special instructions have been issued to residents.