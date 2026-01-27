הקרנת התמונות על בניין ההסתדרות הציונית העולמית דוברות

At the initiative of the World Zionist Organization and the Jewish Agency, the National Institutions Building in Jerusalem was illuminated in blue on Monday. Photos of the late Ran Gvili were projected onto its façade, alongside images of the other hostages who have been returned to Israel.

“This evening symbolizes the triumph of the Israeli spirit," said Yaakov Hagoel, Chairman of the World Zionist Organization. “The return of the last hostage is a moment of pain and remembrance, but also of hope and unity. The people of Israel do not abandon their sons and do not forget their heroes. The blue light represents values, responsibility, and life."

“We prayed for this moment," added Maj. Gen. (res.) Doron Almog, Chairman of the Jewish Agency for Israel. “Ran’s return home is a reminder of the strength of the Jewish people when acting together, even in the darkest moments. It is a reminder of how precious this home - the State of Israel - is, and how deeply the Jewish people are committed to it. We remember the fallen with pain and embrace their families. Ran, you are finally home."