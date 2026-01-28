עידן עמדי שר בהלוויה דוברות המשטרה

At the funeral on Wednesday for the final hostage, Ran Gvili, Israeli singer, actor, and combat reservist Idan Amedi performed a stirring rendition of his song "Nigmar."

Amedi, who just two days ago participated in the operation to repatriate Gvili's body from the Gaza Strip, came full circle when he took the stage and performed before the Gvili family and the hundreds of attendees, including President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, ministers, Knesset members, and police commanders.

Ran's mother, Talik Gvili, eulogized him: "Rani, I imagine you up there with all the heroes who sacrificed their lives. Since that cursed day, every time a tear appears, I remember you whispering to me, ‘my proud mother.’" She said that throughout the period since October 7th, "it seems you became everyone’s child. They know you all over the world." She added that Gvili’s story reminded Israelis that "despite our disagreements, we are one great and strong nation." Talik noted that hundreds of soldiers took part in efforts to locate and return her son, saying, "There is no other nation like this in the world." She concluded, "Rani, you remain with me, every day and minute. I am a proud, proud mother."

His father, Itzik Gvili, told those present that he did not prepare written remarks. "I always speak from the heart with what I’m feeling at that moment," he said. Referring to the large crowd, he added, "To see everyone here standing before you, what you did and saved and united, this is not something to be taken for granted." He said the family continues to learn new things about Ran and that "the whole people of Israel and the whole world knows your story." He concluded, "I am so proud to be your father. I miss you every second, every minute."