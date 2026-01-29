An infant was forgotten by staff at a Rehovot daycare belonging to a well-known daycare network, i24NEWS reported.

The six-month-old infant was left alone as the staff began preparing to close the site for the day.

According to the report, when the infant's mother arrived in the afternoon to take him home, she found an empty,dark room, with the staff closing up the building.

When she asked about her son, she was told that he was not there anymore. Initially, the mother thought that her husband had picked their son up, but after speaking with him she understood that he had not.

Following a search of the campus, the infant was found sleeping alone in a dark room, unattended, and covered with a blanket.

Police called to the scene opened an investigation into the circumstances of the incident, and the relevant staff member was detained for interrogation.