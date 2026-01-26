נהג משאית בשכרות דוברות המשטרה

Southern District police arrested a heavy truck driver after noticing that he was driving dangerously on a two-way road. A breathalyzer test revealed that the driver’s blood alcohol level was seven times the legal limit.

The incident occurred on Sunday night on Route 35 in the south, when officers from the “Hetz Yehuda" intelligence and patrol unit noticed a full-trailer truck, which can weigh up to 40 tons, swerving in a dangerous manner.

After the officers activated the loudspeaker system and stopped the truck, it was discovered that the driver, a 61-year-old Palestinian resident of Hebron, was under the influence of alcohol.

Yehuda District traffic officers were called to the scene and conducted a breathalyzer test, which showed a reading of 702 mg per liter of exhaled air-seven times the legal limit.

The driver was arrested for investigation, and at the conclusion, a police officer held a hearing, ordering the vehicle to be impounded for 30 days. The driver was jailed, and police plan to bring him to trial in an expedited process.

Police Commander Michael Abraham, traffic officer for the Yehuda region, said following the incident: “Just to think what could have happened if alert officers had not noticed the driver’s suspicious behavior and stopped him for this check, which revealed that he was driving with a blood alcohol level seven times over the legal limit-we could have ended up at the scene of a major fatal accident on this narrow, two-way road. Yehuda District officers will continue working throughout the year against traffic offenders in the area as part of a determined fight against road accidents."