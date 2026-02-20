Three men in their 30s were killed Friday afternoon in a car accident on Route 805, near Yuvalim Junction in northern Israel.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics and EMTs pronounced the three victims dead at the scene after they suffered multi-system trauma.

MDA teams provided medical treatment and evacuated two additional injured individuals to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya: a man in his 50s who is in serious condition, unconscious and suffering from multi-system trauma, and a man in his 20s listed in moderate condition with multi-system injuries.