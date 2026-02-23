An 82-year-old woman who killed four-year-old Rafael Adana in May 2023 has been sentenced to one year in prison.

Carol Fassler, 82, was sentenced Monday morning to one year in prison, permanent revocation of her driver's license, and a fine of 10,000 shekels after she was convicted of abandonment after killing Adana in a hit-and-run.

The decision comes after months of public and legal struggle by the Adana family. Fassler was driving on Ben-Gurion Boulevard in Netanya when she struck Tamir Tzagai and his two grandsons, Matan and Rafael Adana, before continuing to drive without stopping. Raphael sustained critical injuries and after several days, his death was declared at the hospital. Fassler, who had hit the child, fled the scene, and only several hours later reported to the police station.

During the sentencing, the court sharply criticized the driver's actions in the moments after the incident: "A hit-and-run offense is not only a violation of traffic laws, but a profound moral and human failure. It is the duty of a driver to stop and offer assistance, a basic obligation in civilized society, and it stands even when the driver is not at fault for causing the accident."

Fassler defended herself by claiming she did not realize she had hit a child. According to her, she felt a "boom" and saw the mirror break but thought that a motorcycle had hit her and continued driving. The court rejected this version and convicted her of hit-and-run about six months ago.

Initially, the prosecution initially decided not to file charges against Fassler for causing death, but only for hit-and-run, leading to heated protests and roadblocks under the slogan, "Justice for Rafael."

In February 2024, with Fassler's admission of guilt, moments of intense pain were recorded in the courtroom as family members hurled harsh accusations at the defendant and threw blood-stained dolls at her, forcing security personnel to evacuate her from the room.