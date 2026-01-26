IDF forces are continuing the search for fallen Yasam officer Ran Gvili, whose body is still held in Gaza.
Over the weekend, the IDF launched Operation "Brave Heart" to retrieve Gvili's body. The operation is the latest in a series of such operations, most of which have been carried out in secrecy.
As of Monday morning, no breakthrough has been reported, and the forces have not yet found any evidence on the ground.
According to a report by Galei Zahal's Yaron Kadosh, over 200 graves have been opened so far as part of the operation at the cemetery in Gaza. The IDF has started preparing to provide psychological support and therapeutic assistance to the teams operating on-site.
Meanwhile, Israel has agreed to open the Rafah crossing on a limited basis.
On Sunday night, at the conclusion of the Security Cabinet meeting on Sunday evening, the Prime Minister’s Office announced that the Rafah crossing will open only after the full completion of Operation Brave Heart, led by the IDF to locate and recover the body of fallen hostage Staff Sergeant Ran Gvili.
According to the PMO, "As part of President Trump’s 20-point plan, Israel has agreed to a limited reopening of the Rafah crossing for pedestrian passage only, subject to a full Israeli inspection mechanism."
"The reopening of the crossing is contingent on the return of all living hostages and a 100% effort by Hamas to locate and return all deceased hostages," it added.
The statement clarified that the actual return of the body is not a prerequisite for opening the crossing. Instead, the crossing may be opened once all efforts to recover the body have been exhausted. In other words, if it is determined that the operation has exhausted all available intelligence and operational options, the crossing may be approved for opening, even if Gvili has not yet been returned, in accordance with agreements made with the United States.
"The IDF is currently conducting a focused operation to exhaust all intelligence gathered in the effort to locate and return the fallen hostage, Master-Sgt. Ran Gvili, of blessed memory. Upon completion of this operation, and in accordance with what has been agreed upon with the US, Israel will open the Rafah crossing," said the PMO statement.
"The State of Israel is committed to the return of Israeli hero Master-Sgt. Ran Gvili and will spare no effort to bring him home for a proper Jewish burial," it concluded.
The IDF’s operation is taking place in the cemetery area of the Daraj-Tuffah neighborhood in northern Gaza, based on updated intelligence recently obtained through covert operations. Forces are using specialized identification tools, including dental teams equipped with mobile X-ray devices.
The IDF noted that the intelligence leading to the operation was not provided by Hamas, but gathered by Israeli security agencies and shared with the mediators, who then received Hamas’s approval.