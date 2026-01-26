IDF forces are continuing the search for fallen Yasam officer Ran Gvili, whose body is still held in Gaza.

Over the weekend, the IDF launched Operation "Brave Heart" to retrieve Gvili's body. The operation is the latest in a series of such operations, most of which have been carried out in secrecy.

As of Monday morning, no breakthrough has been reported, and the forces have not yet found any evidence on the ground.

According to a report by Galei Zahal's Yaron Kadosh, over 200 graves have been opened so far as part of the operation at the cemetery in Gaza. The IDF has started preparing to provide psychological support and therapeutic assistance to the teams operating on-site.

Meanwhile, Israel has agreed to open the Rafah crossing on a limited basis.

On Sunday night, at the conclusion of the Security Cabinet meeting on Sunday evening, the Prime Minister’s Office announced that the Rafah crossing will open only after the full completion of Operation Brave Heart , led by the IDF to locate and recover the body of fallen hostage Staff Sergeant Ran Gvili.