Ro'ee Ben David has been named as the seven-year-old boy who was killed Saturday evening in a road accident in the community of Rechasim in northern Israel.

Initially, he was evacuated to Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa while undergoing resuscitation efforts, but was declared dead at the hospital.

Ro'ee's family is from Kiryat Yam, and was visiting a family in Rechasim over Shabbat (the Jewish Sabbath) when the deadly accident occurred.

A relative said, "Ro'ee Ben David, who just one month ago celebrated his seventh birthday, is the son of Rita and Moran and a brother to Noy, his three-year-old sister. He was a quiet child beloved by all, with joy in the life he had barely begun. What had he managed to do in such a short life? How can you mourn a seven-year-old boy?"

According to suspicion, this was a self-inflicted accident involving a buggy-type vehicle, during which the child was thrown out through the door while the vehicle was mid-turn. Israel Police have opened an investigation into the circumstances of the accident and the vehicle’s driver was detained at the scene.

Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency medics Netanel Menachem and David Avraham said: "We saw the child unconscious, without a pulse and not breathing, with injuries to his upper body."

"They told us that he had been injured in a traffic accident. We began providing medical treatment that included resuscitation efforts and administering medication, and evacuated him in an MDA mobile intensive care unit to the hospital in critical condition, while continuing resuscitation efforts."