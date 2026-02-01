Two men, aged 25 and 30, were killed early Sunday morning in a collision between two private vehicles on Highway 2 near the Olga interchange, close to the city of Hadera.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics who arrived at the scene pronounced both men dead. A woman, approximately 25 years old, sustained serious injuries and was evacuated to Hillel Yaffe Hospital in Hadera.

MDA paramedic Pavel Shkortov and MDA medic Eliyahu Cohen said: “We saw two severely damaged vehicles, one of which had overturned onto its side. Inside both vehicles, two men were trapped with critical injuries. They were unconscious, without a pulse, and not breathing. While rescue operations were underway, we conducted medical assessments but were ultimately forced to pronounce them dead."

“At the same time, additional MDA teams provided medical treatment to a woman around 25 years old, who suffered serious injuries to her lower limbs and head. She was evacuated to the hospital in stable condition."