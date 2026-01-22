Channel 12 News International Commentator and Foreign Editor Arad Nir, who has been highly critical of US President Donald Trump in the past, including in the wake of Trump's victories in the 2016 and 2024 elections, was emphatic in his praise for the American President following the announcement of the charter of the new Board of Peace earlier today (Thursday).

"Donald Trump is trying to make the world a better place," Nir stated. "Unlike many people who sat in that chair before him, who spoke lofty words and used beautiful language but did nothing, he is trying."

"I hope he succeeds," he said of Trump's efforts to bring about peace in the Middle East and throughout the world, "and I especially hope he succeeds here in our Middle East, in our Israel, with the Palestinians, with the Iranians, with Hezbollah, and with anyone who needs to be dealt with."

"Let's keep our fingers crossed for him, especially with regard to what's happening now," Nir concluded.

President Trump announced the charter of the Board of Peace at the World Economic Forum in Davos today. Following the address, a series of world leaders were invited to sign the charter. Turkey, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Turkey were all represented. Prime Minister Netanyahu has announced his intention to join the board as well, at the invitation of Trump.

There has been widespread speculation that Trump intends to use the Board of Peace to replace the United Nations in settling conflicts around the world, rather than limiting its activities to resolving the conflict in Gaza. "We're going to have peace in the world," Trump told the audience.

Following the signing of the charter, Trump signed the Board's inaugural resolution regarding Gaza, according to UN Resolution 2803.