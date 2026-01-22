תיעוד: המיניבוס שהוביל שב"חים היישר לידי המשטרה צילום: דוברות המשטרה

In a police operation carried out Thursday morning, Jerusalem police identified a minibus that raised their suspicion.

Upon inspecting the vehicle, they discovered it was packed with 20 Palestinian Authority residents who, according to suspicion, had entered Israel illegally and without permits.

The illegal infiltrators were arrested and taken for questioning. The vehicle's driver, suspected of assisting and transporting the illegal infiltrators, was also arrested and transferred for questioning.

At the same time, the minibus used for the illegal activity was seized by the police, and the process of its potential confiscation will be examined.