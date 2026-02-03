תיעוד: רופא מהצפון נעצר בחשד להעסקת שב"חים צילום: דוברות המשטרה

Officers from the Northern District Police and Border Police arrested a physician suspected of employing and housing two Palestinian Arabs, one of whom has a terror background.

Last night (Monday), during an operation in the village of Yafia, forces arrived at a building undergoing expansion after receiving an indication that illegal entrants were staying at the site. Upon the officers’ arrival, two suspects were identified attempting to flee, and after a brief chase, they were arrested.

The investigation revealed that one of them has a security-related criminal record and previously served seven years in prison. Subsequently, after clarifying the circumstances of their presence at the location, an additional suspect was arrested, a 69-year-old physician, a resident of Yafia and the owner of the building, on suspicion of employing and harboring them.