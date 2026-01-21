שב"חים הוסתרו סמוך לילדים ברכב דוברות המשטרה

Border Police fighters in Judea and Samaria operating Tuesday night at the Eliyahu crossing identified a suspicious vehicle transporting infiltrators. After allowing it to enter Israeli territory, the fighters initiated an operational follow-up and stopped the vehicle for inspection.

Inside the vehicle were the driver, a female passenger in the front seat, and two young children in the back seat. During a search of the vehicle, an illegal infiltrator was found hiding in the spare tire compartment in the vehicle's trunk.

Further in the search, another illegal infiltrator was found hidden under blankets near the children's feet in the back seat.

The driver and the two infiltrators were arrested and taken for questioning at the Ariel Police Station. The driver is suspected of knowingly transporting and hiding illegal infiltrators, using the presence of her children to conceal the operation.

The police emphasized that the suspect is linked to additional incidents of transporting illegal infiltrators, and her detention was extended in accordance with the needs of the investigation.

Israel Police stated, "We view seriously every case of transporting and hiding illegal infiltrators, especially cases when children and a family unit are used as a cover for criminal activity that endangers public safety. Border Police fighters will continue to operate decisively, in all sectors and with all means, against anyone who lends a hand to infiltration or terrorists."