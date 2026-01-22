U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee warned that Iran should "Take President Trump seriously" and that a planned U.S. military strike was postponed amid the regime’s violent suppression of anti-government protests, not canceled.

In an interview with Kan Reshet Bet, Huckabee said the delay was intended to allow Washington to better assess Iran’s internal situation. He stressed that the Trump administration’s threats toward Tehran remain credible and could be acted upon in the near future, pointing to past U.S. military action, including the strike on Fordow, as evidence that the president is willing to use force.

Addressing the composition of the proposed Board Of Peace and Israel’s opposition to Turkish and Qatari involvement, Huckabee said he understands Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s concerns. At the same time, he emphasized that President Trump’s support for Israel is unwavering, adding that the issue of those countries’ participation will need to be resolved through dialogue.

Asked about the possible reconstruction.of Israeli communities in Gaza, Huckabee said he did not belive Israeli constuction in the northern Gaza Strip was part of the American peace plan.

He also clarified that any potential Israeli withdrawal from the so-called yellow line would be Israel’s decision alone. The United States, he said, would not demand steps that could jeopardize Israel’s security before the Board Of Peace is formally established and functioning.