The "Yehudit" organization filed a complaint with the police today (Wednesday) against a woman who removed her shirt in front of a group of haredi protesters during a demonstration that took place yesterday on Highway 4 near Bnei Brak.

This is the second such incident within 24 hours, after a driver was documented lifting her shirt in front of protesters during a demonstration in the city of Elad, in an attempt to make them clear the road.

The organization stated that the complaint was filed "for sexual harassment and committing an obscene act in the public space against a young woman who chose to expose her body and dance without a shirt in front of a group of haredi protesters."

The organization also stated that "in recent years, amid the growing social divide, we are witnessing a disturbing and unacceptable phenomenon where women choose to turn their bodies into a tool for provocation. The incident that occurred last night, where a young woman chose to strip and stage a provocative performance in front of a haredi crowd, crossed the red line between freedom of expression and sexual offenses."

Moria Litvak, CEO of the organization, stated, "Sexual harassment stems from a desire to degrade, humiliate, and harm. There is no other way to define this action other than sexual coercion on a captive audience."

She added, "This form of protest is illegitimate in any way and in any democracy. I call on the Israeli police and the law enforcement system to pursue justice against the perpetrator, in order to keep the public space safe and respectful for all sectors."