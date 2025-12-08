תיעוד: רכב דרס מפגין חרדי בבני ברק דוד קשת, ידיעות בני ברק

Radical haredi protesters blocked Route 4 at the Geha Junction between Petah Tikva and Bnei Brak on Monday. During the protest, a vehicle sped through the demonstrators and drove away, injuring one of them.

Police arrested a 24-year-old Bnei Barak resident suspected of perpetrating the ramming. Another suspect, aged 37, from Herzeliya, was detained for questioning after he allegedly attempted to run through the demonstrators with his motorcycle.

Magen David Adom (MDA) EMTs who arrived at the scene tended to the 16-year-old victim and evacuated him in moderate condition to Schneider Medical Center in Petah Tikva.

MDA EMTs Ronald Keikov, Menachem Stern, and Naftali Levintal recounted: "We were near the junction when civilians called us and said that a boy was hit by a car. When we arrived, we saw a boy of about 16, who was conscious and suffering from injuries to his head and limbs. We provided medical care, and we evacuated him in an MDA ambulance to the hospital in stable condition."

United Hatzalah EMTs Yaakov Taharani and Menachem Stern added, "When we arrived at the scene of the traffic accident, we found a pedestrian, a 16-year-old boy, suffering from injuries to his abdomen, pelvis, and lower extremities, after he was hit by a vehicle during a demonstration taking place at the scene. Together with United Hatzalah and MDA EMTs, we provided initial medical care, which included immobilization and dressings, and he was taken in moderate condition for medical care at the trauma room at Schneider Hospital in Petah Tikva.