Yocheved Djerbi, whose grandson was wounded in battle twice, walked passed a demonstration against haredi conscription in Jerusalem on Wednesday and was assaulted by protesters.

Djerbi was appalled by the protesters' behavior and shared with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News: "My grandson was wounded twice and is currently in rehab after being seriously wounded, and I walk past by on the street and see these haredi protesters. They have no share in our country."

She added: "They must enlist and carry the yoke like all of the grandchildren, children, and the entire nation of Israel. As I walk by, they throw water and spit at me as I tell them that they have no share or part in the State of Israel."

In conclusion, she stated: "My demands are that everyone must bear the yoke of the entire nation. I am shaking, unfortunately. It pains me to see this situation."

During the demonstration, a passerby violently attacked one of the protesters. He shouted at the protesters: "Your protection doesn't work." One of the protesters answered him: "What do you have in your state if you don't believe in the Torah? You nut."

Another protester who joined the verbal fray tried to understand what the argument was about and the passerby punched him in the face. The police announced that it was investigating the incident.

The demonstration was held after the IDF had issued draft notices to dozens of haredim to report for processing at the draft office in Jerusalem Wednesday. The protesters clashed with police in an attempt to break through the barricades surrounding the building and also blocked the streetcar tracks on Jaffa Street near the recruitment office.