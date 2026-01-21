Over the past two years, police compensation has risen significantly, with the Israel Police reporting a clear upward trend in salaries and financial incentives. This momentum is expected to accelerate in 2026, when the police budget is slated to increase by 16 percent.

Under the most recent wage agreements, officers across all ranks received pay raises, with some positions seeing increases of up to 3,000 shekels. Police data show that detectives and investigators holding the rank of first sergeant received the full increase, as part of an effort to reinforce the organization’s operational core.

In parallel, a new compensation model has been introduced across police stations in accordance with command directives. The initiative is designed to strengthen local stations and enhance the operational ranks working in the field.

Looking ahead to 2026, the Ministry of National Security is preparing to roll out a “Grants Bank" which will provide additional financial incentives to officers based on organizational needs, workload, and professional specialization.

Police officials said the scope of the grants will be determined by the commanders in the near future. They also noted that National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir intervened to prevent planned salary reductions that were set to take effect under agreements signed prior to his term in office.

In addition, Ben-Gvir advanced targeted grant programs aimed at strengthening human resources, improving service conditions, and boosting recruitment and retention among frontline officers.

According to the Israel Police, the combined salary increases, incentives, and grants mark a significant shift from recent years and reflect a broader effort to enhance professionalism and strengthen personnel within the force.

Ben-Gvir said, “Israeli police officers are the shield of the nation’s citizens, and I support them through actions, not just words. Raising salaries, expanding the grants model and preventing cuts reflect a clear policy: strengthening officers in the field, reinforcing police stations, and improving governance. I will continue to invest in police personnel, improve service conditions, and ensure fair compensation for those who stand on the front line every day to protect the security of Israel’s citizens."