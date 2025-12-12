תיעוד: נעצר נהג פלסטיני שהתחזה לישראלי והסיע שב"חים צילום: דוברות המשטרה

Jerusalem Envelope Border Police officers and soldiers from the Military Police Crossings Unit arrested a Palestinian Arab driver who posed as an Israeli and two illegal infiltrators who were hidden in the trunk of his car this week at the Hizma Checkpoint north of Jerusalem.

The incident transpired during the early morning hours when officers stopped a vehicle for inspection at the Hizma Checkpoint. The driver, who presented himself as an Israeli citizen from the Shuafat neighborhood in Jerusalem, claimed that the door to his trunk was stuck and that he was unable to open it. The officers, who doubted his identity, decided to conduct a more thorough inspection, and while moving the backrest of the back seat, they found the two suspects lying in the trunk.

The three were immediately arrested. The driver claimed that he did not know how the two got in the trunk, but upon further inspection, it was found that he was not an Israeli citizen, as he had claimed, but rather a Palestinian Authority citizen from the village of al-Azaria, who was in Israeli territory illegally.

The two individuals who were in the trunk, residents of Tulkarm and Ramallah, were arrested and taken for questioning. Following an investigation, the driver was indicted, and he is being held in custody until the conclusion of the legal process.