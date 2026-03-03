15 שב"חים נחשפו בדופן כפולה דוברות המשטרה

Border Police fighters in the Jerusalem Envelope and Crossing Unit discovered a hidden double wall in a truck at the Hizma checkpoint at the entrance to Jerusalem, and arrested 15 illegal Palestinian Authority Arab infiltrators who were being smuggled into the city.

The incident began when the truck was stopped for a routine inspection at the checkpoint. During the inspection, the fighters noticed an irregularity in the truck's cargo area. After a careful count of the cargo panels, they suspected the existence of a hidden double wall.

When the truck was stopped, the driver attempted to flee, but Border Police fighters from the Northern Battalion and the Crossing Unit fighters acted quickly, took control of the suspect, and arrested him. A search of the cargo area revealed 15 illegal PA Arabs hidden inside the double wall.

The truck driver, a 20-year-old resident of Kafr 'Aqab, was arrested and transferred for further investigation by the Border Police's Investigations and Intelligence Division in the Jerusalem Envelope.

Israel Police and Border Police emphasized that they will continue to act resolutely to thwart attempts at illegal entry into the country and to ensure public safety, a statement stressed.