European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Tuesday that the European Union (EU) is moving to expand its ban on drone and missile technology exports to Iran, following the regime’s deadly crackdown on protesters.

“Europe stands in full solidarity with the brave women and men of Iran who are risking their lives to demand freedom for themselves and future generations," von der Leyen wrote on social media, as quoted by AFP.

She added, “Today, we are proposing to ban additional exports of critical drone and missile technologies."

Von der Leyen said the EU is also preparing further sanctions targeting those responsible for the “continued and brutal repression" of the protest movement that has shaken the Islamic Republic. The demonstrations have posed the most significant challenge to Iran’s leadership in years.

Von der Leyen said last week that the EU would "swiftly" propose further sanctions on those responsible for the repression of demonstrations in Iran.

The full extent of the regime’s crackdown has emerged slowly due to an unprecedented internet shutdown, which is currently in its 11th day, though an Iranian official claimed that internet access will be fully restored by Friday.

On Sunday, limited internet access briefly returned in Iran before dropping again.

Despite the difficulty in obtaining information, the Iran Human Rights NGO reports it has verified that 3,428 protesters were killed by security forces.

Other estimates place the number above 5,000 - and possibly as high as 20,000 - though the blackout has severely hindered verification. Iran International, an opposition outlet, has reported at least 12,000 deaths, citing senior Iranian officials. Iran’s judiciary has rejected that figure.