The chairman of the Blue and White party, MK Benny Gantz, revealed that over the past year, he received a surprising proposal from representatives of the haredi factions - to lead the government in exchange for his support of the Draft Law.

In an interview with Kikar HaShabbat, Gantz said he firmly rejected the offer. “I told them - I’m not willing to do it without a framework for drafting haredim."

Gantz mentioned that the meeting took place at his home in Yad Mordechai during the past year and pointed out that news of the meeting had already been published previously.

He was apparently referring to a meeting in July 2024, attended by Moti Babchik, aide to Housing Minister Yitzhak Goldknopf and a key figure in United Torah Judaism, along with Yisrael Ziv and Rabbi Yitzhak Shapira, a close associate of the Gur Rebbe.

Gantz described the course of the meeting: “They came to see if there was someone they could work with. I told them - go back to the rabbi and tell him I’m asking for a draft framework. It can’t be done without it."