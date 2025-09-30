The chairman of the Democrats Party, Yair Golan, says that if he is part of the next government he will act to remove the new ISA head David Zini from his position.

In an interview with Galei Tzahal, Golan said he intends to fight to dismiss as many appointments of the current government as possible, "This government appointed problematic people to the civil service. We will need to cleanse the civil service and place in the decisive positions that determine the fate of the State of Israel worthy people who perform their role without bias," Golan claimed.

He added, "We will work with full vigor to cleanse the civil service after this government, regrettably, has actually harmed it severely. That includes sending home anyone who does not show respect and is not loyal to the democratic rules of the State of Israel — including David Zini — unequivocally."

The interviewers criticized Golan for implying a political purge following elections. Golan explained his remarks: "Anyone who supports a flourishing, thriving, breathing democracy must understand that democracy has to defend itself. The fact that anti-democratic elements exploit democratic rules to harm democracy — and that is what has been happening here since January 2023 — should bring about the awakening of all democratic elements. We must fight for democracy. We have an enormous mission — to save democratic Israel."

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz criticized Golan while distancing himself from his remarks and claiming that the opposition is not acting as Golan described.

"What reform are we proposing, exactly? How can one say we will form a different, better government here, and in the same breath threaten the heads of the security organizations and gatekeepers and behave exactly like what we want to replace, even before they take office?" Gantz wondered.

He added, "Yair, like you I also have very harsh criticism of the process of Zini's appointment, but from the moment he is chosen he is the head of the Israel Security Agency for me and for you. His success is our success and under no circumstances should we tarnish him before he takes office. Keep the country's security out of politics."