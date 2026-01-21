During a speech he gave today (Wednesday) in the Knesset, Benny Gantz, the leader of the Blue and White party, presented a bill aimed at fundamentally changing the structure of the Security Cabinet.

Gantz did not hold back criticism of Cabinet members and warned that the current management could harm Israel's security. He revealed that "during the war, I personally heard a senior minister in the Cabinet leaking live details from the discussions."

According to him, "The Security Cabinet is unfit to manage Israel's security. As Chief of Staff, I was instructed not to share information with Cabinet members because we knew it would be leaked. So, one day during the war, I stepped out of a Cabinet meeting for an urgent call, and on my way to the car in the parking lot, I saw and heard one of the senior ministers loudly talking about what was happening in the closed room, while the discussion was ongoing. He was leaking live what was happening inside the room. There were things that didn’t happen because we were concerned they would be leaked outside. This is a reckless abandonment of national security."

In addition, Gantz argued that Cabinet members have no influence on the agenda and do not receive the necessary information to perform their duties.

In this context, Gantz proposed establishing a strong governmental body to ensure the ability to operate with professional and focused action.

Gantz also noted that the proposal includes setting moral and practical sanctions for those who avoided military service, emphasizing that "those who did not serve in the IDF will not be able to be in the top command."