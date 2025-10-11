Former Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon is expected to make a political comeback and run in the upcoming elections. According to internal polls, Kahlon is among the few figures still capable of shifting Knesset seats between political blocs.

Journalist Daphna Liel reported that the possibility of Kahlon forming a new party is not under consideration, as senior political sources said the former finance minister “has exhausted that path” and does not intend to rebuild a political infrastructure from scratch.

Kahlon, a former Likud MK, founded the Kulanu party ahead of the 2015 elections, and resigned from politics after his party merged with the Likud in 2020.

Kahlon also does not plan to join parties that have declared they will not sit in a coalition with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. So far, Yesh Atid, Yisrael Beytenu, and the Democrats have all announced they will not join a Netanyahu-led government.

Meanwhile, sources close to Kahlon have emphasized that he has not yet made a final decision on whether he will return to politics at all.