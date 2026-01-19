Lia Tzipora Golovnetsitz, three and a half months old, and Aaron Katz, four months old, were the infants who perished this afternoon (Monday) in the tragedy at a daycare center in Jerusalem.

Their bodies were transferred for examination at the Abu Kabir Institute of Forensic Medicine, and their funerals are expected to take place tonight.

Lia's mother, Bracha, posted a status on social media in which she wrote: "My Lia, thank you for being mine. Your soul will be in me forever. Blessed is the true judge."

Aaron Katz entered the daycare for the first time today. His mother brought him to the facility this morning, unaware of the magnitude of the tragedy that would befall her.

Aaron's uncle wrote: "Chani, my sister, left the entire world of fashion production to be with her Ari. Today, for the first time since he was born, she left him with a maternal caregiver she knew personally and trusted for only a few hours. And what happened, happened. We do not know the heavenly accounts. I pray that God will comfort her, as only a loving father can comfort his daughter. It is important to note that she sent her older children to the same caregiver. There is no one more dedicated and motherly than her."

Hadassah Ein Kerem and Shaarei Tzedek hospitals in Jerusalem announced that it was decided to keep the dozens of infants and toddlers who were evacuated from the tragedy under observation overnight. The decision was made, despite the fact that toxicology tests showed no signs of poisoning.

תינוק תועד מתחת לאסלה ללא קרדיט

Footage released today from the daycare, where two four-month-old infants died, exposes poor conditions that raised serious questions about the environment in the facility.

In the footage, a baby is seen sleeping on a small mattress placed beneath a toilet, with no space or proper environment for infants.

In another video, published by Channel 13 News, rooms filled with baby carriages are seen, some of which are tightly packed together.

הצצה למעון בו אירע האסון חדשות 13

The police are investigating suspicions of severe negligence by the daycare workers, at a facility operating without a license and in violation of the law. Three female staff members were detained for questioning, and the investigation continues.