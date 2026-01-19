זירת המעון בשכונת רוממה בירושלים תיעוד מבצעי מד"א

A large number of young children were reported injured Monday afternoon at a preschool on Hamem-gimmel Street in Jerusalem's Romema neighborhood.

A total of 55 children were evacuated from the daycare center to hospitals in the city. Among them were two four-month-old infants in critical condition who were evacuated to Shaare Zedek Medical Center and Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center while undergoing resuscitation; they were later declared dead.

The daycare facility in question operated privately out of a private home, without a license and illegally. Three daycare workers were detained for questioning.

Magen David Adom (MDA) teams called to the scene are providing lifesaving treatment to approximately 12 children with varying degrees of injuries.

United Hatzalah first responders and ambulance crews provided emergency medical treatment on Monday to two infants found unconscious and 21 children who sustained minor injuries at the daycare.

United Hatzalah EMT Zeevi Klein reported: "I arrived at the scene and began performing CPR on a 4-month-old female infant who had lost consciousness in the living room. A 4-month-old male infant was then located unconscious in a bedroom, and I performed resuscitation efforts on him as well, which included the use of a United Hatzalah defibrillator. Both infants were transported to the hospital in critical condition. Additionally, United Hatzalah ambulance crews transported 21 other children from the scene who were conscious and in stable condition."

Firefighters called to the scene worked to monitor the site and concluded that there were no dangerous levels of materials around the preschool.

It was later reported that a toxic chemical substance had apparently leaked from the heating system.

The incident is being investigated.

President Isaac Herzog said in response to the tragic incident: "I share in the deep sorrow of the parents of the babies and the pain of the families. The loss of the lives of young toddlers is a deep, indescribable heartbreak, and my heart goes out to all the parents and children who were affected."

Herzog called for a thorough investigation of the incident: "We must investigate, clarify and understand what happened, draw lessons and bring justice to justice. Supervision of early childhood settings is a critical component of the safety and well-being of our children. All parties must ensure enforcement, safety and full responsibility so that such a disaster does not happen again."

credit: תיעוד מבצעי מד"א

credit: תיעוד מבצעי מד"א

credit: תיעוד מבצעי מד"א

credit: אלעד זגמן/TPS

credit: אלעד זגמן/TPS