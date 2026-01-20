Rabbi Moshe Itach, a father of three and director of an educational program for children with high-functioning autism, shared today with Kan Moreshet the harrowing moments he experienced yesterday, when his son was at the daycare center where the tragic incident occurred.

“My wife called me in the middle of the day to say there had been an incident at our son’s nursery and that six children had been taken to hospital. We didn’t know who had taken them, where they were taken, or what condition our child was in," he recounted. For two hours, he and his family searched for their son among Jerusalem’s hospitals.

“Those were two hours of complete uncertainty. You hear rumors, people are talking about infants in serious condition, and you don’t know where your child is. In the end, we discovered he was at Shaare Zedek. Thank God - he’s fine," he said, visibly relieved.

Despite his personal relief, Itach stressed the deep collective pain: “Yesterday, the people of Israel lost two children. It’s an unimaginable tragedy. It’s hard even to think about it. There are no words that can comfort parents who have lost an infant."

Addressing public criticism of the nursery staff, Itach defended the team: “I know the head teacher, the caregivers, and the assistants. These are devoted women who chose this profession out of a sense of mission - not out of necessity. My son was happy to go to the nursery and happy to come home. That is not something to be taken for granted."

At the same time, he acknowledged systemic challenges: “The state makes staffing difficult, the pay is low, and parents - especially young couples studying in yeshiva - are often forced to choose between cost and safety. It’s an impossible situation."

Itach urged parents to reflect on their responsibilities: “Every father and mother needs to ask themselves: Where am I sending my child in the morning? Is this a place I can truly trust? This isn’t about blame - it’s about responsibility."