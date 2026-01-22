The Jerusalem Magistrate's Court chose on Thursday to release Miriam Friedman, the director of the Jerusalem daycare center where infants Lia Tzipora Golovnetsitz and Aharon Katz died this week, and Mali Shmuel, an assistant at the daycare, to house arrest.

The police requested to extend their detentions by five days on charges of reckless homicide and negligent supervision of a child. They were released under restrictive conditions, including a ban on employment in frameworks involving children for 45 days, a prohibition on contacting the children’s parents and other individuals involved at the daycare for 30 days, and removal from the daycare centers where they worked for 45 days.

Chani Katz, the mother of Aharon, who died in the tragedy, left her shiva (house of mourning) on Thursday and went to the court to testify in favor of the director and caretaker. "We are like family. An injustice is being done here. She lost a child just like I did. I lost my son two days ago," Katz said in court.

"I've known the caretakers for seven years. I sent all my children there. We are like family. I have had two other children by her for a few years. They always had fun there. We are really friends, I know exactly who she is, and I am the most anxious mother in Jerusalem."

Katz added that "I didn't plan on sending him to daycare regularly, and the night before, I was still debating where to leave my treasure. I debated between my family and Miriam, the caretaker, and I decided to choose Miriam because I was so calm about it. The decree was from heaven. He had to die on that day and at that time, I G-d was kind to me by him not dying in my home."

The mother said in tears, "It bothers me that they're sitting here like two terrorists. My pure Ari was privileged to be with Miriam more than he was with me. Just as I lost a son, so did Miriam. I will get up from this and choose life, but she will never get up from this. I must do this justice; I feel that injustice is being done here. They are innocent." Later, she turned to the director: "Miriam, be strong, we're with you."

Attorney Uri Korb, who represents the daycare manager, said during the hearing, “We see a press release saying they are also suspected of abuse and assault of a minor. And we ask ourselves: what abuse?! What assault of a minor?! Based on the same set of facts, they decided to also attribute abuse. They issue an ugly, defamatory, and false statement to the media, as if this also involves abuse and assault. They were not questioned at all about assault. And as for the alleged abuse - that is caring for children with love, dedication, and professionalism, which brings back everyone who comes to you."