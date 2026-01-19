תיעוד מפעילות כוחות צה"ל במחנות הפליטים דובר צה"ל

The IDF on Monday published a situation report for 2025 in Judea and Samaria, and despite general figures that indicate a sharp decline in terrorism, there was an increase in rock and firebomb attacks starting in October.

According to the report, 2025 saw a 78% drop in terror incidents compared to the previous year, including an 86% drop in attacks using firearms.

Rock and Molotov cocktail attacks also decreased by 17% from 2024, but during the last months of the year, they increased.

Additionally, 3,500 suspect arrests were conducted, an increase of 25%, over 1,370 weapons were seized, and 17 million shekels in terror funds were confiscated.

The IDF also reported monitoring 47 routes in "refugee" camps, noting that continuous operations in the camps in northern Samaria serve as a focal point for proactive offensive activity throughout the year.

The number of illegal crossings along the seamline was 1/3 of that in the previous year. In 2025, 7,680 unlawful crossings were identified, while in 2024, security forces identified 12,400 crossings.

This being said, Jewish nationalist crime climbed by 27% since the previous year, with 870 incidents in 2025, compared to 682 in 2024. The report notes a significant increase in the severity of such crimes, with 120 being classified as "severe" compared to 83 in 2024.

Among the measures taken are the establishment of a joint team with Shin Bet, the Border Police, and the police, and the use of means such as vehicle confiscation and electronic monitoring, to strengthen deterrence and bring rioters to justice.

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל