Since the beginning of Operation "Roaring Lion," Israel Police have identified seven incidents of incitement against the State of Israel and support for Iran among Israeli Arabs.

In accordance with the policy of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, dozens of arrests have been made in connection with these incidents.

Additionally, following the expressions of support for Iran, Israel Police, together with the Border Police, are conducting patrols around mosques in mixed cities throughout the day and night, due to concerns over the dissemination of pro-Iran messages by imams.

Meanwhile, on Monday night, criminal prisoners expressed support for Iran in various wings of prisons. In response, the Commissioner of Prisons, Major General Kobi Yakobi, instructed that these prisoners be classified as security prisoners.

In a conversation with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News, sources close to Ben-Gvir emphasized: "The police will not allow incitement against the State, in mosques or within mixed cities. Even in prisons, prison guards are prepared and ready to act at any moment against expressions of joy by criminal prisoners and terrorists. There is zero tolerance for anyone who supports Iran. We will not allow it."

They also noted that they support the policy of Police Commissioner Danny Levy and the Commissioner of Prisons in implementing the established approach.