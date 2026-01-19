Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) CEO Boaz Levy on Monday morning rejected reports claiming a shortage of Arrow 3 interceptors.

Speaking to Kan Reshet Bet, Levy clarified: “The number of interceptors we currently have is sufficient to withstand attacks. We have an adequate stockpile to defend the State of Israel, and we have a response to every threat."

Levy also noted that IAI has overcome difficulties stemming from arms embargoes imposed on Israel by several countries, and has transferred the production of key components to Israel.

"We are manufacturing domestically, closing gaps, and continuing production uninterrupted," he said.

According to Levy, the production rate has been significantly increased, with factories operating three shifts a day, and all production lines producing far more than in the past.

"There is currently no obstacle preventing further expansion of production," he added.