The IDF did not deploy the Arrow interceptor against the ballistic missile that struck a residential building in Beit Shemesh, killing nine people.

According to senior officials familiar with the details, the probability of a successful interception would likely have been significantly higher had the Arrow system been used, compared to the system that was ultimately launched.

The Arrow defense system is widely regarded as one of the most advanced ballistic missile interception platforms in the world and is known for its exceptionally high success rate against long-range threats.

At this stage, the Israel Defense Forces has not issued an official response explaining why the Arrow system was not deployed in this specific case.

Security officials stressed that interception decisions are made in real time, based on incoming threat data, the missile’s trajectory, system availability, and operational assessments conducted within seconds.