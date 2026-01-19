At the instruction of the Supreme Court, government ministers on Sunday discussed the possibility of applying economic enforcement measures against draft evaders who failed to report for service, in an equal manner across all segments of the population.

The discussion followed a Supreme Court ruling and a government discussion held earlier this month.

According to a report on Channel 14, cumulative data for the entire population were presented during the discussion, indicating that there are approximately 90,000 individuals liable for conscription.

This figure refers to those who failed to report for their draft date and includes all draft-age individuals from age 18 up to age 29, the exemption age for the general public, and not only members of the current draft cohort.

According to the report, it emerged that of the tens of thousands of draft evaders, only about 45% are from the haredi public.

Following the discussion, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed the establishment of a ministerial team together with professional bodies, including the IDF Manpower Directorate and relevant government ministries, to examine how the issue should be addressed. The team’s conclusions are to be presented to him within 30 days.