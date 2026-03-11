Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi (Likud) attacked Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara Wedneday morning (Wednesday), saying she should be barred from attending government meetings.

"The Attorney General should not participate in government meetings," Karhi told Kol Barama Radio. "Her entry to the Prime Minister’s Office should be blocked and she should be sent home. It’s a shame this hasn’t been done until now."

"I hope that in the next elections the issue of the fight against the deep state, the legal advisers, and the Supreme Court will be on the table," he added.

In the interview, Karhi also addressed the freezing of the Draft Law.

"I don’t understand the link between the budget and the freezing of the Draft Law," he said. "Netanyahu himself said he wants to pass the law, and we all want to pass it. It is a historic law that changes reality, recognizing the value of those whose Torah study is their occupation, while drafting those who are not [learning]."

"As long as we are here, we will not allow harm to Torah learners or the dragging of yeshiva students from the study hall to the army. It may take time because of the war and the budget, but this law will pass the way we want it, with full recognition of the value of Torah study."

Karhi also claimed that "those delaying the law are not Likud, but the haredi [parties], who must decide whether they are willing to pass a law as the coalition wants, contrary to the position of the legal adviser of the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, regardless of what the Supreme Court says."