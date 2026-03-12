The head of the Ramat Gan Religious Council, Adv. Gedalyahu Ben Shimon, a senior Shas Party official and member of the Bnei Brak City Council, was severely wounded on Thursday in a stabbing on Bialik Street in Ramat Gan

A Magen David Adom (MDA) medical team that was dispatched to the scene provided medical care and took the 47-year-old victim to Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.

The police arrested a 20-year-old Arab from Jatt at the scene and are investigating the background. The Shin Bet is involved in the investigation.

According to eye-witnesses, the suspect shouted "Allahu Akbar" during the act.

Senior paramedic from the motorcycle unit of Magen David Adom, Shlomo Bergstein, said the teams found the injured man conscious and suffering from significant penetrating wounds.

“We received a report about a man with serious penetrating injuries to his body. When we arrived at the scene, we saw the injured man conscious, with many bystanders around him. We had to act quickly," he said.

Bergstein added that the team provided initial medical treatment at the scene and then evacuated the injured man in an intensive care ambulance of Magen David Adom to the trauma room at the hospital.

Director-General of the Ministry of Religious Services, Yehuda Avidan, responded: “We are shocked and horrified by this despicable terrorist attack. Terror will not deter us from continuing on our path, but right now the entire people of Israel are united in prayer for the recovery of the head of the Religious Council in Ramat Gan. I call on the entire public to pray for the recovery of Gedalyahu ben Yeshua, who needs a full recovery."