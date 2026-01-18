In a joint operation by the Judea and Samaria District Police, the IDF, and the Population and Immigration Authority to thwart provocative activity by foreign and Israeli activists, four foreign nationals were arrested after attacking a shepherd in a grazing area. At the conclusion of their questioning, two were released under restrictive conditions, while the other two will be deported from Israel.

Over the weekend, a report was received regarding an attack on a shepherd in an authorized grazing area near the village of al-Mughayyir. Following the report, officers from the Binyamin Police Station, Border Police fighters in Judea and Samaria, and IDF forces were dispatched to the scene, where they dispersed those involved and restored order.

Upon the arrival of security forces, four anarchists were arrested on suspicion of attacking shepherds and violating a military order in effect in the area. The suspects, all foreign residents, were taken for questioning at the Binyamin Police Station. Restraining orders barring two of them from Judea and Samaria for 15 days were issued, while the other two were transferred to a hearing at the Population and Immigration Authority, at the conclusion of which a decision was made to deport them from Israel.

Police stated: “The Judea and Samaria District Police act decisively to locate and stop foreign elements involved in violent incidents, attacks, incitement, and provocations that lead to disturbances of the peace, friction, and harm to Israel’s image around the world."

Police added: “The Judea and Samaria District Police will continue to exercise all its authorities, in close cooperation with the IDF and the Population and Immigration Authority, in order to prevent disturbances of the peace in Judea and Samaria and to bring to justice all those involved in offenses that endanger the public."

Minister Itamar Ben Gvir told Arutz Sheva-Israel National News: “I fully back the commander of the Judea and Samaria District, Chief Superintendent Moshe Pinchi, who works tirelessly on behalf of the settlements and the residents. We will not allow anarchists from abroad to harm farms and shepherds."