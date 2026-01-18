Former US Ambassador to Israel, Dan Shapiro, predicted that President Donald Trump will try to eliminate Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, sometime this week.

“Trump's comments to Politico on needing new leadership in Iran, and Khamenei's mindless baiting of Trump on X, lead me to believe that Trump is going to try to kill the Supreme Leader this week," Shapiro, who served as ambassador to Israel under President Barack Obama, wrote in a post on social media on Saturday.

He added, “There will soon be a US carrier strike group in the Middle East, making it easier for the US to carry out extensive strikes in Iran and be prepared to defend against Iranian response strikes."

“Taking that shot at Khamenei, perhaps combined with strikes on IRGC and Basij command and control nodes, would allow Trump to say he is keeping faith with Iranian protesters he encouraged, and fulfilling his threat to make the regime pay for massacring them," continued Shapiro.

He warned, “But that is a long way from achieving regime change in Iran. Khamenei's elimination, if it occurs, would most likely be followed initially by an IRGC takeover, and a still aggressive and repressive regime. The change of regime, when it takes place, will be authored by the Iranian people. Supporting them in their quest for freedom will require sustained focus, and largely non-kinetic measures. It will not be achieved by a one-and-done strike."

Shapiro’s post came after Trump appeared to call for the end of Khamenei’s rule in Iran.

“It’s time to look for new leadership in Iran," Trump told Politico, in comments marking the closest the President has come to calling for regime change in Iran.

Meanwhile, Khamenei slammed Trump and accused him of causing the unrest in Iran.

"We see the US President as at fault for the casualties, the damages, and the slander against the Iranian nation," Khamenei said. "The US' goal is to swallow Iran. This was a US rebellion and the nation broke it."

He also claimed that "US and Zionist intelligence trained the leaders of the rioters abroad."

"Those who are connected to Israel and the US killed thousands," he alleged. "We will not drag the country into a war - but we will not let international or local criminals avoid punishment."

Trump has repeatedly warned that he may intervene on behalf of protesters in Iran, where thousands have reportedly been killed in the regime’s crackdown on protests against it.