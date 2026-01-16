The body of Moshe Lodmer, a student at the Boyan Yeshiva in Modiin Illit, was found today (Friday) after he had been missing since Tuesday.

He was swept away in the current of the Modiin Stream, near his yeshiva, while he went to dip in the water with another friend. The friend, who was rescued that same day, reported the incident, and rescue teams have been operating in the area since then.

Lodmer, 16, a resident of Beitar Illit, had recently joined the 'Tiferet Yisrael Rozhin Boyan' Yeshiva in Modiin Illit, where he had started his first year of studies.

Lieutenant Commander Shlomi Harosh, commander of the Benjamin Region of the Israel Fire and Rescue Service, said: "This is a tragic event in which a young man lost his life. This was a complex and challenging search because there was a lot of drift in the stream and in the water crossings under the bridges along the stream, as well as the stormy weather that prevailed during the first days of the search."

The police noted that the search was conducted continuously over four days, with extensive cooperation between security forces, rescue units, and volunteers.

A police spokeswoman said: "On the morning of the fourth day of searches conducted by the Judea and Samaria District police, along with numerous emergency security and rescue personnel, alongside hundreds of volunteers, the body of the missing young man who had been swept away in the Modi'im Stream was located."