The Iranian Regime announced on Thursday that it would not execute Erfan Soltani, a 26-year-old man who was arrested during the recent protests in the country and became a symbol for the demonstrators.

President Donald Trump wrote that, 'According to Fox News, 'An Iranian protester will no longer be sentenced to death after President Trump’s warnings. Likewise, others.' This is good news. Hopefully, it will continue!"

On Wednesday, the US began evacuating personnel and aircraft from the Al Udeid air base in Qatar. On Thursday, Reuters, citing three sources familiar with the matter, reported that the alert level on the base had been lowered. Additional sources said that US aircraft that were evacuated from the base yesterday have begun returning gradually, and that some personnel who were instructed to leave yesterday have been authorized to return to the base.

Overnight, NBC News reported that President Trump instructed his national security team that any potential US military action in Iran must deliver a swift and decisive blow to the regime rather than trigger a prolonged conflict.

Trump told Reuters on Thursday that whether the regime falls or not, "It's going to be an interesting period of time."