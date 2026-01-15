The IDF Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, visited the Arrow Battalion of the Air Defense Array this evening (Thursday), accompanied by the commander of the array, Brig. Gen. K., and additional commanders.

During the visit, the Chief of Staff participated in an exercise simulating a missile attack on the State of Israel and closely examined the readiness of the battery commanders and the required operational response.

Zamir spoke with the fighters and commanders, emphasizing the importance of maintaining high and immediate readiness for any scenario. “The IDF is alert and ready to defend the citizens of the state and will act forcefully to thwart threats across all arenas," he said.

He added, “It is important that every citizen in Israel knows that the IDF is constantly prepared to defend the state. We adjust our readiness in accordance with a responsible and well-considered situation assessment."

“The Air Force, together with the rest of the IDF forces, constitutes the protective shield for our citizens and a guarantee of our security," he concluded.