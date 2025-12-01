The Israeli delegation, headed by the Israeli Ministry of Defense (IMOD) Director General, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amir Baram departed today (Monday) for Germany to participate in the ceremony marking the initial operational capability handover of the Arrow 3 system, manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), to the German Air Force.

This marks the first operational system handover under the contract signed with the German government approximately two years ago and is considered the largest defense export deal in Israel's history.

Accompanying the Director General are the Head of the Ministry’s Directorate of Defense Research & Development (DDR&D), Brig. Gen. (Res.) Dr. Daniel Gold, IAI CEO, Boaz Levy, Director of the Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO), Moshe Patel, and other senior officials.

The Arrow 3 system is jointly developed and produced by the IMOD’s DDR&D and the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA). IAI serves as the prime contractor for developing the system's radar, interceptors, and detection systems. Elbit Systems developed the command and control system. Tomer, a government-owned company, and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems are key subcontractors for the development and production of the Arrow 3 interceptor.