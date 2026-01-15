Israel Police's Lev Habira station carried out an integrated enforcement operation in the Meah She'arim neighborhood of Jerusalem, in cooperation with the Municipal Police Unit and the Border Police’s Shahar 101 unit.

The goal of the operation was to strengthen governance in the area and remove various hazards that negatively impact the lives of the neighborhood’s residents and those of the surrounding area.

During the operation, six municipal hazards were addressed, including the removal of Palestinian Authority flags and the clearing of illegal construction waste. Additionally, removal notices were issued for the removal of two broken vehicles that posed safety and environmental risks, and another abandoned vehicle was handled.

In traffic enforcement, 4 parking fines were issued, and in the business sector, a fine of 1,000 NIS was issued for smoking inside a business, along with of 5,000 NIS fine to the operator for violating legal regulations. In addition, two cases of obstacles being placed in public spaces that endangered passersby were dealt with.

The forces also responded quickly to six separate incidents reported via the city's 106 hotline.

The Lev Habira station of the Jerusalem District stated that "it will continue to collaborate with all enforcement agencies to ensure the enforcement of the law, public order, and governance throughout the city."