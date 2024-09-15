the knife used in the attack

A resident of the Mea Shearim neighborhood in Jerusalem was arrested by the police after attacking worshipers with a knife in a synagogue in the largely haredi neighborhood.

During Shabbat services, a woman arrived at a synagogue and began to attack and tried to stab people in the house of worship. Worshipers at synagogue managed to disarm the woman, who fled the scene.

One of the worshipers was lightly wounded when he suffered a cut to his finger and did not require medical treatment.

Police searched for the attacker and found her with blood on her clothes. She was arrested and taken to the police station for questioning.

The suspect will be brought to court today as the police request the extension of her detention.

The motive for the attack is currently unknown.