Members of the anti-government protest group Brothers in Arms demonstrated in the haredi Mea Shaarim neighborhood in Jerusalem, calling for the forced enlistment of haredim to the IDF.

Dror Erez, a former member of the Sayeret Matkal unit who is among the leaders of the group, called to residents in Yiddish: "Tell your leaders enough, we want to be part of the Jewish people in the State of Israel. We need you to enlist in the military, we can't carry you on our backs."

He added: "We want equality, what was won't be, because we can't have it any way else."

Minor altercations between demonstrators, police, and haredi residents were reported at the scene.