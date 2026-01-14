MK Ahmad Tibi delivered a fiery speech today (Wednesday) from the Knesset podium, during which he attacked the government and its conduct, while also attacking the Chief Rabbi of Safed, Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu.

In his remarks, Tibi accused the government, saying, “Everything you touch is bad, it is a failure, blood is flowing in the streets." His statement prompted reactions in the plenum.

During the speech, Tibi also attacked Minister Amichai Eliyahu and crossed a red line when he used derogatory language toward his father, Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu. “He says the blood in the streets is because of education-you absorbed racism from your father," Tibi said.

Following the severe remarks and harsh language, it was decided to halt Tibi’s speech, and Deputy Speaker of the Knesset MK Nissim Vaturi ordered him removed from the podium.

Minister Amichai Eliyahu responded in the plenum, saying: “A glorifier of 'martyrs' and supporter of terrorism cursed my father, Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, Minister Ben Gvir, and me. Someone who was an aide to the arch-terrorist Yasser Arafat dares to lecture anyone about racism and education."

“Personally, I take some satisfaction in seeing his loss of composure, the anxiety and hatred in his eyes. He understands that we have won and will win. He knows very well that the Jewish people have returned to their land, that the Creator will not stop halfway-and that is why he is shouting and smearing."