MK Ahmed Tibi and his driver were caught driving at 155 km/h on Route 443, a road where the speed limit is 90 km/h, reported i24NEWS.

Only after the vehicle was pulled over did it become clear that it was MK Tibi's personal Mercedes. A subsequent check revealed that Tibi's driver has 32 prior traffic convictions, the most recent of which occurred just last year, also for speeding. His license was revoked on the spot for 30 days, and he was summoned to appear in court.

Police sources claimed that Tibi remained silent throughout the incident, despite the expectation that an MK should serve as a public example. In response, Tibi stated, "My driver committed an offense and will be punished. It is not right that he drove at such a speed - 150, okay - but he was punished, and he will continue to be my driver."