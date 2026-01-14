Three sources told Reuters today (Wednesday) that personnel at the US Al Udeid base in Qatar were ordered to leave it by the end of the day.

Al Udeid is regarded as the central and largest US base in the Middle East, and about 10,000 troops are regularly stationed there.

Alongside reports of the evacuation, it was reported that Israel's Wing of Zion state jet took off from Nevatim airbase earlier today. Israeli sources clarified that this was a pre-planned maintenance and training flight, not an unusual or exceptional event.

Tensions in the region are rising after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Iran announced that it is at the highest level of readiness in preparation for the possibility of an attack.

The published statement also said that since last June Tehran's missile stockpile has increased, as part of preparations for security scenarios.

A senior Iranian official told Reuters that Tehran warned regional countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey, that it would view US bases on their territory as targets for attack in the event of American military action against the regime following the protests across Iran.

מהומות באיראן Reuters

Earlier, two European officials told the Washington Post that their countries had received requests from the US administration to share intelligence regarding possible targets inside Iran.

One of them noted, "There are no indications that President Trump intends to strike nuclear facilities. It is more likely he will act against the leadership of the organizations involved in suppressing the protests."

According to the report, the US National Security Council met yesterday without President Trump present, in order to prepare options for him.

Another European official estimated that the Iranian leadership understands that Trump could face internal criticism from the MAGA movement if he takes military action, and therefore is offering negotiations to buy time.