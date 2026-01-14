The Hamas terror group is continuing to violate the ceasefire, including by firing towards IDF soldiers, despite claims that it is interested in moving to the second phase of US President Donald Trump's peace plan.

On Tuesday, during IDF activity aimed at dismantling terror infrastructure east of the Yellow Line in the northern Gaza Strip, IDF soldiers located a rocket launcher loaded with a rocket prepared for launch toward the State of Israel.

In an additional activity in the southern Gaza Strip, IDF troops located a multi-barrel rocket launcher and a rocket positioned nearby.

The troops dismantled both the launcher and the rocket.

"IDF troops in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat," the IDF stressed following the strikes.

Rocket ready for launch in Gaza IDF spokesperson